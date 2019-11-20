Allegation Kildare men drugged 15 year old before sexually assaulting him

Two Kildare men are set to face charges relating to an alleged sexual assault on a teenage boy.

It is alleged that on May 20, 2018 the two men used a strong pain-relieving substance to render the 15 year old boy unconscious, and, it is alleged, sexually assaulted him while he was unconscious.

The two men were volunteer members of an organisation that provides emergency paramedic support to events, and it is alleged they stole the pain relieving substance from that organisation.

A reporting restriction has been placed on the identification of the two men to protect the identity of the alleged victim who was befriended by them.

The men appeared at Naas District Court last Tuesday morning, November 19, to face six charges each.

The charges include possession of the stolen substance, Penthrox, as well as sexual assault and detaining or restriction a persion as per section three of the Child Trafficking act.

Gardai did not object to bail although both were subject to a number of conditions, mainly not to contact the alleged injured party, or any State witnesses, to surrender all travel documents, to be available by mobile phone at all times, to sign on at their local garda station and to reside at their current addresses.

They must also stay away from the voluntary paramedic organisation they had previously belonged to, its staff and clients and to stay away from any similar organisation.

Judge Desmond Zadian heard evidence that when charged, neither man made any reply.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, November 28 for preparation of the book of evidence.