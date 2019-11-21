5-in-a-row Dublin football star coming to Newbridge Town Hall

The Kildare Joint Policing Committee will have a special guest from the five-in-a-row All Ireland team at its annual public meeting in Newbridge Town Hall.



The forum for community consultation on policing matters will hear a talk on 'Working Together Against Substance Abuse' by Philly McMahon on Monday, December 2.

Members of the public are invited to attend and participate on the night.

A similar meeting in Castledermot last year was very well attended with some lively discussions on the night.

Ballymun Kickhams club player McMahon regularly gives talks in schools and prisons.

The 31-year-old player has six All Ireland medals and two All Stars.

Last year McMahon featured in a documentary Philly McMahon: The Hardest Hit - a programme on addiction and McMahon’s work with addiction support schemes since his brother John's death from a heroin overdose in 2012.

In April, McMahon attended Leixlip GAA CLub and spoke to players and coaches on topics such as Motivation and Mental Fitness to Drug Awareness.

A Questions and Answers session followed afterwards.

The event was open to parents and players and non-players aged over 15 years of age.