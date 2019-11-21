Co Kildare Obituaries for Thursday, 21 November, 2019

Margaret (Maggie) Duff (née Reilly) - The Curragh, Ballysax

November 20 2019, Beloved wife of the late Michael and predeceased by her son Gerald and sister May. Much loved mother of Bernard, Michael, Sheila and Anna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law Kevin and JP, daughters-in-law Sharon, Trish and Breda, grandchildren, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (R56 TH58) this Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm and also on Friday from 4:00pm. Removal on Friday evening at 5:45pm to arrive at St Brigid's Church (R56 YY43) Suncroft at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Margaret (Mags) Flanagan (née Delaney) - Coolock, Dublin / Ballitore

November 19 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife to the late Patrick and cherished mother to Pauline, Robert, Keith, Rhonda and adored grandmother to the late Jenna; she will be very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends and her faithful companion Cody the dog. Reposing in Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock on Wednesday 20th November from 4pm – 6pm. Removal on Thursday morning 21st to the Church of St. Joseph the Artisan for 10.30am Funeral Mass followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice Raheny.

Christy Hickey - Oldcourt & formerly Bert, Athy

November 20 2019, In his 96th year. Died following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late May. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mina, son John, daughter Caitríona, son-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Alice, beloved grandad to his five grandchildren Cormac, Áine, Sínead, Deirdre and Tara, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence (Eircode R14 CA32) from 4pm on Friday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Day Care Centre, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. House private Saturday morning please.

Tony Mahon - Acorn Downs, Newbridge / South Circular Road, Dublin

November 19 2019, Formerly of Greenvill Avenue, South circular Road, Dublin. Son of the late Martin and Maureen. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Kim and Zara, son Mark and their mother Patricia Mahon, grandchildren Tegan, Jorja, Ben and Isabella, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Seán Murphy - College Park, Newbridge

Our beloved Seán, son of the late Joe and Esther - November 15 2019 (peacefully) after a long struggle at U.C.H. London. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Kieran, Joseph and Mark, sisters Carmel, Frances and Claire, brothers-in-law Brendan, Paul and Luke, sister-in-law Helen, aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of very good friends. Reposing at Nodes Funeral Home, 122 Cricklewood, Broadway, London NW2 3EE on Monday, 25th November, from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal from Nodes Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, 27th November, at 10.20 o'clock to arrive at St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, 35 Cricklewood Lane, London NW2 1HR for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock followed by cremation service at 1 o'clock in Hendon Crematorium, Holders Hill, Mill Hill, London NW7 1NB. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 o'clock on Saturday, 30th November, in St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

Edward Persse - Corkeeran, Rockcorry, Monaghan / Kildare

November 20 2019, Formerly Kilkenny and Kildare. Peacefully at home on Wednesday, 20th November 2019. Callers welcome at his home, on Thursday, from 2pm until 9pm. Eircode H18 RK81. Edward will be sadly missed by his loving family. His wife Elizabeth, daughter Judith, sons Alastair and Timothy, daughter-in-law Kathy, grandson Joshua, sister Heather (Gloucestershire), brother Sandy (Kildare) and all the family circle and also his many friends. Funeral Service in Rockcorry Presbyterian Church, eircode H18 W882, on Friday, 22nd November, at 2pm. Interment afterwards in St. James' Parish Church, Churchyard, Rockcorry. House private on Friday morning please. No flowers please. Donations in memory of Edward, if so desired, to Cavan/Monaghan Palliative Care, (Cheques payable to same) c/o Conly Funeral Directors, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

Brian Valentine Robinson - Phepotstown Lodge, Larchill, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock

November 19th 2019, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family. Brian, beloved son of the late George and Maeve (nee Kennedy) late of Phepotstown House. Beloved husband of Mary and beloved father of Ali, Sonia and Auriel. Loved and remembered always by his daughter-in-law Maria, son-in-law Miguel, brother, sisters, extended family and friends. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home (W23XC90), Church St., Kilcock, on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday at 12pm to the Church of The Nativity, Moynalvey, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.