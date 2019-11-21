Kildare native Yvonne recovering after serious horseriding accident

Kildare native and former model Yvonne Connolly said that she is “grateful to be alive” following a serious horse riding accident in recent days.

The brave TV personality was rushed for emergency surgery in St James’ Hospital, Dublin, after she suffered four fractures to her eye socket and cheek bone.

She was also suffered a severe broken nose after being kicked in the face by the animal last week.

Explaining what happened during the traumatic episode, Yvonne said: “So grateful to be alive after a serious riding accident.

“Four fractures to my eye socket and cheek bone and my nose was completely smashed. I also broke my arm.

“Two surgeries over the past 10 days under the magical hands of Dr Kumara Ekanayake and the incredible hospital staff .”

The mother-of-three went on to thank those close to her for their support and kind thoughts during this difficult time for her.

Yvonne added: “Thanks too to all my friends and family and to those who sent such lovely messages of support.”

Yvonne recently took part in a series of races to raise money for injured jockeys. In July, she won in the Corinthian Challenge Charity Race Series at the Curragh.

Yvonne split from ex-Boyzone star Ronan Keating in 2010.