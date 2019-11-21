Book your Christmas get-togethers at Priory Restaurant at Walls of Kilgowan

The Priory Restaurant at the Walls of Kilgowan near Kilcullen is now taking bookings for Christmas parties or other festive get-togethers — and places are filling up fast so don’t delay!



The Christmas Party Menu package — including a Mulled Wine Reception — costs just €24.95 for three courses or €19.99 for two courses.



The Menu is served from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

Diners will be in the expert hands of award-winning Head Chef Brian Folan who has been serving customers at the establishment for 15 years.

The Priory Restaurant is very convenient to local areas like Kilcullen, Suncroft, Ballysax, Calverstown, Crookstown, Ballitore, Timolin, Moone and Dunlavin — and even draws customers from Athy, Kildare town, Newbridge and Naas.

The Walls of Kilgowan is a long established local bar and restaurant which has been in business since 1959.

The premises serves Breakfast, Carvery Lunch and Ál a Carte menu seven days a week.

The Priory is a very quick stop-off point for Breakfast which is served from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The venue is also very convenient for Lunch which is served from 12.30pm to 4pm.

The Á la Carte menu is in operation from 4pm to 9.30pm.

The Kildare Post was invited to carry out a review of the Priory Restaurant. My companion and I arrived on a chilly Friday evening and there was a wonderful ambience inside with a roaring open fire.

The big favourite on the menu of many customers is the Frank’s Style Chicken Wings served with a Side Salad and Blue Cheese Sauce.

This menu item can also be converted into a Main Course choice.

Another popular Starter option we chose was the delicious Crispy Duck Spring Rolls served with Sweet Chili Jam. Again, this can be served as a Main Course if desired.

I chose the 10 oz Sirloin Steak which comes direct from Haynestown Meats, a few kilometres up the road in Naas Enterprise Park.

The steak was served with Paris Brown Mushrooms, Glazed Shallot, Roasted Tomato and Brandy and Pepper Sauce.

My companion was tempted by the Chicken Stir-fry Prawns with Spicy Thai Sauce and Sweet Chilli & Ginger.



After our thoroughly satisfying Main Course, we opted to share the Baileys and Chocolate Chip Bread and Butter Pudding which was served with Vanilla Ice Cream.Other equally tantalising dessert choices were the Sticky Toffee Pudding, the Belgian Chocolate Pudding or the Cheesecake of the Day.

To round off a wonderful dining experience, there is a choice of speciality Coffees such as French Coffee, Calypso Coffee and Bailey’s Coffee.

The choice of Teas is also very extensive such as Lemon Green Tea, Lemongrass and Ginger Tea, Chamomile Tea, Peppermint Tea, Red Berry and Flower Tea and Pfunda Tea. At all times the service from our waitress Amy in The Priory was very fast, efficient and friendly.

The Walls of Kilgowan / Priory Restaurant is the perfect venue to book your Christmas party whether it is for work colleagues or a casual meet-up with friends.

For more information, call (045) 403 355 or check out Walls of Kilgowan / Priory Restaurant on Facebook.