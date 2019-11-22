It's all 'Ho, ho, ho' at Whitewater tomorrow!

The festive season really kicks off at 12pm tomorrow, 23 November at Whitewater Shopping Centre with Santa, music and face painting in Whitewater!

Santa and Mrs Claus will travel in a horse-drawn carriage, with the Patrician Band accompanying them from the garda station on main street, Newbrdige at approximately 1.30pm, to arrive at Whitewater Shopping Centre for 2pm.

Santa and the band will then parade through the popular centre — with snow canons a-plenty and lots of festive decor and cheer! Local gardaí will assist with traffic management before Santa is met by a band of drummers in the popular Newbridge centre where he and Mrs Claus will make their way on a silver sleigh to the grotto in the Sports Lounge.

Facepainting at Whitewater tomorrow for kiddies

And the festivities continue; from Thursday 28 November until Sunday December 1 with live presentations, music and amazing festive décor. 'Get Christmas all wrapped up at Whitewater’ is the centre slogan and they certainly deliver.

Shoppers are invited to complete their shopping list with one swift visit to Whitewater where style advice, gift wrapping and one-off discounts will be available. Well known stylist Marietta Doran (fresh from Ireland AM and best dressed presenter at Punchestown ) along with influencer Rebecca Rose Quigley (33,000 followers on Facebook alone) will share the stage on Thursday 28, for a unique collaboration.

Get some invaluable tips on how to stand out from the crowd this Christmas from these two style leaders. Learn how to set an elegant Christmas table, how to co-ordinate your wardrobe for the festive season, see their season picks and get tips on how to choose that special something for every one on your shopping list.

Free gift-wrapping for presents bought on Thursday 28 and at selected times during the weekend, with KFM live broadcast from the Avenue on Thursday afternoon. On Black Friday, there will be live musicians at the Mall during the afternoon with Boombastic meandering around the centre followed by an evening broadcast with iRadio on site.

Saturday 30 will see the ‘Heebeegeebees’ on stage for a mega performance keeping the party vibe going! The festivities culminate on Sunday December 1 with Kilcullen Gospel Choir returning for another lively festive performance.