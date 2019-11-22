Rob and Ray announced the funniest and sharpest talkers in Co Kildare

On Tuesday November 12, Kildare Toastmasters held the Area 28 finals of the Humorous Speaking Contest and Table Topics Contest to a capacity crowd in the Silken Thomas, Kildare town.



In the Humorous Speaking Contest, the contestants had between five and seven minutes to deliver an individually prepared comedy sketch. David Clinton from the Athy Club delivered a half-time talk for an underage GAA team. Ray Cotter from the Maynooth Club delighted with the wonders of the single life. Rob Healy from the Kildare Club amused with his experiences on learning how to ride a horse.



Pat Byrne from the Naas Club gave a leaving speech for the employee from hell. In an extremely tight competition, Rob Healy and Ray Cotter were selected in first and second place. Rob was presented with the Inaugural Adrian Melia Perpetual Plaque by members of the Melia family.



For the Table Topics Contest, each of the four contestants was challenged to speak for two to three minutes on a topic they had never seen before. In an apocalyptic topic contestants battled to find sympathy, humour, honesty and joy before the end of the world.



Eileen Loughman from the Kildare Club, Anne Pattterson from the Maynooth Club, Shaun Durkin (Naas) and Loretto Kenny (Athy) all proved their quick thinking and steady nerves as they delivered excellent impromptu speeches. In a close-run competition Loretto Kenny and Shaun Durkin were selected in first and second place.

A most engaging event, well done to all.