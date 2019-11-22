ESB under grounding works taking place in Maynooth tomorrow

Kildare County Council has announced that undergrounding work will be carried out at the Kilcock Rd junction in Maynooth tomorrow, Saturday 23 November, between 8am and 5pm.

To complete these works, the traffic signals at the Kilcock road junction will not be in operation.

A shuttle system traffic management plan will be implemented during the works, and traffic management plan will reduce the capacity of the junction and there will be traffic delays in the area.

Kildare County Council wishes to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused while this essential work is being carried out.