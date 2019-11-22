Gardaí targeting 'morning after' drivers at checkpoints during Christmas party season

The annual Garda clamp down on drink and drug driving for the Christmas and New Year period begins on Friday next week.

There will be a network of Garda checkpoints and extra patrols across Co Kildare.

Last year over 1,000 nationwide drivers were arrested for alcohol or drug driving.

Gardaí are expected to target roads around rural towns and villages, as well as having early evening, night and 'morning after' check points.

Gardai will also be operating checkpoints on Christmas Day.

Figures released earlier this year showed there is an increasing number of motorists found over the limit at 'morning after' checkpoints between 6am and midday.

According to Garda figures for 2019 so far, over 6,500 drivers were already arrested up to the end of September for alcohol or drug driving

Many are detected multiple times over the legal limit.

Some 60% of the motorists are between the ages 20 and 40.