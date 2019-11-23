Bank warns customers to be wary of fake text messages

Bank of Ireland has warned that faudsters may send texts to customers pretending to be from the bank,

The fraudsters target mobile users by sending texts with links to fraudulent websites to trick you into providing your online banking details or card details.

A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland said: "Bank of Ireland will never send you a link asking you to confirm your personal banking details.

Text messages claiming to be from your bank, asking you to confirm financial or personal information.

"Often they claim that urgent action is needed or there will be negative consequences.

"They may ask you to click on a link directing you to a website, or to provide a number to call in order to 'verify' or 'update' your personal current account.

"Fake links lead to fake websites where you may be asked to provide personal information. The fraudster then uses that information to transfer money from your account."