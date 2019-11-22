Car owner tried to stop burglar taking his car from driveway

Gardaí are investigating an incident of burglary and unauthorised taking of a car that occurred at a home in Ratoath in Co Meath on 30 October.

The injured party awoke to find that two males had entered the house via the front door which had had its lock 'popped'.

While inside the premises the two suspects made away with car keys and the injured party’s wallet which were taken from on a table in the hallway.

The suspects exited through the front door where they were followed by the injured party who tried to prevent them from leaving in the vehicle to no avail.

The vehicle was eventually abandoned and found a short distance from the location of the burglary.

A detailed EVOFIT (shown above) was compiled of one of the suspects.

Gardaí are looking for witnesses or any information that may help in their investigation.