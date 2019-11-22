Long Shot: Lost cat in Tenerife has Kildare owners

This is a long shot but a reader in Tenerife in the Canary Islands found a lost cat which has a Kildare microchip.

So it must belong to somebody from Kildare who is living or holidaying in Tenerife.

The dark brown cat has a white chest.

The reader said: "We found the lost cat in El Medano town in Tenerife.

"The cat was found in front of our apartment complex called Casa Medano.

"She has a chip that leads us to Kildare in Ireland.

"The vet will try to contact her owners if the number is correct."

Does anybody recognise the cat - or know any Kildare cat owners living in Tenerife?