Long Shot: Lost cat in Tenerife has Kildare owners

The lost cat

This is a long shot but a reader in Tenerife in the Canary Islands found a lost cat which has a Kildare microchip. 

So it must belong to somebody from Kildare who is living or holidaying in Tenerife. 

The dark brown cat has a white chest. 

The reader said: "We found the lost cat in El Medano town in Tenerife.

"The cat was found in front of our apartment complex called Casa Medano.

"She has a chip that leads us to Kildare in Ireland.

"The vet will try to contact her owners if the number is correct." 

Does anybody recognise the cat - or know any Kildare cat owners living in Tenerife? 