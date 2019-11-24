Garda appeal over missing man last seen walking on mountain road

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 55 year old Gerard Taylor who is missing from his home since Saturday 25th May 2019.

Gerard left his home in Sandyford on Saturday morning, he was last seen at 11am walking up Kellystown Road past Taylor’s Three Rock Public House.

Gerard is described as six foot tall of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue sports cap, a black Regatta jacket, green chino trousers, casual navy flat trainers with a white sole and white stripes on the side.

Gerard’s family are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing and make an emotional appeal for information on Crimecall.

Appeal:

Last confirmed sighting was at Kellystown Road Rathfarnham, Dublin on the 25/5/2019 at 11.06am, walking in the direction of Stackstown/Ticknock area.

Anyone frequenting the Ticknock area including hillwalkers, cyclists, dog walkers, any motorists with dashcam footage etc.

Civil defence / Dublin mountain rescue will continue to offer valuable assistance and expertise to continue the searches and this may involve the use of drones in the Ticknock area.

Gardaí at Dundrum Garda Station are investigating tel: (01) 666 5600