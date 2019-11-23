Last chance to see The Seafarer tonight in Kilcullen!

Last chance to see Kilcullen Drama Group onstage for it's production of 'The Seafarer' by Conor McPherson.

A black comedy, it stars Maurice O'Mahony as Richard, Fergal Sloan as Ivan, Conor Ryan as Sharky, Liam McManus as Nicky, and Alan Clarke as Mr Lockhart.

Play commences at the Town Hall, Kilcullen tonight commencing at 8pm sharp.

Kilcullen Drama Group are renowned for their ace talents and interpretations of leading works and Messers O'Mahoney, Sloan, Ryan, McManus and Clarke are lauded by those who've seen the play to date! See Brian Bryne's review of the production here, it's sharp, funny and well worth seeing:

https://kilcullenbridge.blogspot.com/2019/11/dont-miss-seafarer.html

Last chance to see it tonight: bookings at Berney's Chemist on 045 481 497 - for a good giggle and a lesson on who time/life can pass you by - The Seafarer in Kilcullen this evening at 8pm.