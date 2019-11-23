Kildare students working to support the homeless over cold spell

The students of KWETB/Cenit College Barista and Bar Skills course are hosting a fundraising coffee morning December 6 10am in Newbridge Town Football Club.

This charity event is being held in aid of The Dining Room who provides help to the homeless of Newbridge.

"We hope this will help to raise funds for the Christmas period to aid the homeless during the cold snap of the year" said one of the students on the course.

"All welcome to attend, and all support appreciated".

At Newbridge Town FC, from 10am-2pm on December 6.