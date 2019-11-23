Dangers of leaving candles and chip pans unattended

Unfortunately, chip pans are still a common cause of kitchen fires in the home, as are candles.

Dublin Fire Brigade will have their annual community chip pan demonstrator at the @FrontlineMoBros Emergency Services open day in Phibsborough Fire Station tomorrow.

Gates open from 11am to 3pm, Sunday 24 November, in aid of @MovemberIreland

See here the effects of a candle left lit in a house this week. Firefighters from Phibsbrough responded to a house fire overnight.

The smoke alarm alerted the home owner early enough for them to tackle the fire before it got out of control.

A candle left on top of the fridge is the likely cause of the fire. Never leave candles unattended!