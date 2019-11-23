Spacious 4-bed home in Suncroft on the market for €295K

This lovely 4-bedroom detached home in Suncroft would ideally suit a family good-sized gardens and local amenities on its doorstep for an asking price of €295,000.

Jordan Auctioneers is pleased to present to the market ’11 Newtown Grove’, Suncroft, Co Kildare. Newtown Grove is a modern residential development of 41 detached 4 bedroom houses with generous open space and amenity areas.

No. 11 is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a large corner site not overlooked from the rear. Built approximately 15 years ago containing c.136.5 sq. m. (c.1,470 sq. ft.) of generous family accommodation with maintenance free red brick/dashed exterior, PVC fascia/soffits, oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, built-in wardrobes in 4 bedrooms and two solid fuel stoves.

Inside the property includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an entrance hallway, sitting room, kitchen/dining room, a family room, and a utility room.

Outside the house is approached by two vehicular entrances with a cobble loc drive, to the side there is a vehicular side access leading to the rear, two paved patio areas, flower beds, 2 metal sheds and wooden playcentre.

The village has the benefit of a shop, primary school and church all on your doorstep with the surrounding towns of Newbridge (c.5 miles), Kildare (c.5 miles) and Kilcullen (c.6 1/2 miles) with excellent educational, recreational and shopping facilities at hand including Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema and the Kildare Retail Outlet Village offering designer shopping at discounted prices.

Commuters have the benefit of an excellent road and rail infrastructure with the M7 Motorway access at Junction 12/13, M9 Motorway access at Kilcullen, bus route from the Curragh or Kildare and commuter rail service from Kildare/Newbridge stations direct to the City Centre.



Early viewing is advised and for more information contact Jordan Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 433550 and check out more images at www.daft.ie