Sensational Celtic Tenors perform at St Brigid's in support of Sensational Kids

Ireland’s favourite trio, The Celtic Tenors will be hosting a special evening of uplifting songs

and Christmas classics at St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare Town on Saturday, 30 November, and all for a great cause.

Kindly sponsored by Kildare Village, all proceeds from the concert will go to Sensational Kids.

Based in Kildare, Sensational Kids is a not for profit organisation, operating child development centres throughout Ireland, providing subsidised early intervention services such as occupational therapy, speech & language therapy, play therapy and hippotherapy throughout Ireland.

To date, Sensational Kids has helped 6,000 children and has saved families in Ireland over €1.5 million in therapy fees alone, providing a practical, accessible, and affordable service for those in need.



There are currently 1 in 4 children diagnosed with additional needs in Ireland such as autism, dyspraxia, dyslexia, down syndrome and other developmental delays. There are 45,000 children on waiting lists for speech and drama; language therapy and occupational therapy.

Unfortunately, children can wait up to four years to access vital early intervention services through the public system.

Karen Leigh, founder and CEO, Sensational Kids says:

“We see first-hand the effect that delayed support can have on children’s lives and their future. Timely intervention is key.

Sensational Kids provides an accessible, and affordable service for those in need.

"We provide vital frontline therapeutic supports for children of all abilities, ensuring that these children have access to vital supports when and where they need them. As a not for profit, we rely on the community’s help to continue to provide our therapy services and we are so grateful for the support of our local community to help our children in need. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Kildare Village for sponsoring this concert, which promises to be a wonderful evening”

Tickets prices: €30pp are available from Kildare Town Heritage Centre and online at www.sensationalkids.ie

concert starts at 8pm, doors open at 7.30pm.