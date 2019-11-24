KWWSPCA Open Day

A reminder that the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan will be hosting its Christmas Open Day today, Sunday, 24 November from 12-3pm.

Lots of seasonal Christmas gifts for pets and dog lovers, with stalls and amusements. Decorations, calendars and Christmas cards, a cake and book stall and other interesting stands to appeal to all.

There will be face painting for the children and a chance to see some of the dogs and kittens in the care of the KWWSPCA.

Light refreshments will be available. Free entry and free parking so come and enjoy the festive atmosphere but please do not bring your own dogs or family pets to this event.