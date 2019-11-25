Weather today: cloudy and misty, with scattered showers and some clear spells

Today began wet in north Leinster at first with some persistent rain, but clearing away to the north by this afternoon.

A few bright spells, but otherwise cloudy and misty, with scattered showers, some heavy.

Top temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees, in light to moderate variable breezes.

Tonight will be continuing cloudy and misty, with some scattered showers. Lowest temperatures of 7 or 8 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 26 November will be breezy.

Rain on the southeast coast will become widespread during the morning, but will clear to scattered showers by early afternoon. Top temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees, in fresh to strong easterly winds which will veer southerly as the day goes on.

Tuesday night: Scattered falls of rain overnight, mainly affecting eastern counties, with moderate to fresh easterly winds. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Cloudy and showery for the rest of the week.