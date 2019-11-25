Co Kildare Obituaries for Monday, 25 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Martin O'DONNELL (Lt. Col. Retd)

River Court, Newbridge, Kildare



O'DONNELL Martin (Lt. Col. Retd., River Court, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - November 22, 2019 (peacefully), after a short illness at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side; sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, sons Shane and Martin, daughter Roisín, daughter-in-law Siobhán, Donna, grandchildren, brothers Andy, Desmond, Eamonn and Hugh, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday from 3 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The family would like to thank the staff of Naas Hospital for all their help through this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Maguire

3 Cottage Gate, Ballylinan, Laois / Curragh, Kildare



Formerly Blackrath Riding School, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret (Tiny), daughter Mairead, grandchildren Luke, Leah and Sophie, brother Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eir Code R14 CA32) from 6pm on Monday evening until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.45am on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylinan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Stephen McEvoy

Maryville Grove, Kildare Town, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Martin, daughter Mandy, son-in-law Des, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Bridie, brother Tony, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle Christy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Stephen rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sadie) Wall (née McGrath)

The Deanery, Station Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of Leinster Lodge and Mooretown, peacefully, at Beechpark Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sons Tom, Pat and Philip, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Sarah, Matthew, Padraig, Thomas, Charlotte, Victoria, Sarah and Emma, daughters in law Caroline and Catherine, son-in-law Matthew, brother Dinny, her life long friend Inge, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sadie rest in peace

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, from 4pm on Monday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's parish church, Kildare town, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Noelle DOYLE (née Bryan)

Leixlip, Kildare / Glanmire, Cork



DOYLE (née Bryan), Noelle (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Albert Road and Glanmire, Co. Cork) November 23rd 2019 (peacefully) at St. James Hospital. Beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Madeline, Laurence, William and Mary-Louise.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Lara, Juliette, Flinn, Oliver, Muireann and Arwen, sister Catherine, daughter-in-law Audrey, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a Cancer Charity of your choice.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Peig (Margaret) NOONE (née Scannell)

Rail Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Macroom, Cork



Noone (nee Scannell), Peig (Margaret), Rail Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Coolea, Macroom, Co. Cork, November 23rd 2019, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving children Martin, Patricia, Margaret, Kevin, John and Sarah, sons in law Gus & Nils, daughters in law Denise, Susi and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother in law Willie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at Ladychapel Church for 12 noon funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. For enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors (045868230).