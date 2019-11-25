New children's Kildare Habitats and Wildlife Poster 

Wild Kildare thanks to funding from Tesco Ireland and Kildare County Council have produced a Children's Habitats and Wildlife Poster of the Lilly White County

Their aim is simple, to promote, enhance and protect the wildlife and biodiversity of Co Kildare.

The map shows local habitats such as bogs, rivers and woodlands all illustrated and there are also 52 pictures of various forms of flora and fauna within their habitats around the County.

The aim of the poster is for children to learn about the nature on their doorstep and to encourage them to get out and enjoy it.

Wild Kildare have given a special thanks goes to all the photographers who kindly let us use their pictures and the Kildare County Council Environmental Officer who delivered a Poster to every Primary School and Library in our County.

They will also be freely available at future events.