Kildare Christmas tree farm opening in time for Toy Show!



A Christmas tree farm in South Kildare will be opening up for the festive season on Friday - just in time for the Late Late Toy Show on RTE.

At the Kellehers in Brannockstown, customers can walks into the fields and choose their own tree from acres of the crop and see it cut and wrapped - ready to take home.

The farm, which will be open from 9am to 6pm right up to Christmas, also offers a delivery service is also available to local areas.

You can also order your Christmas tree online at www.kildarechristmastrees.ie

Due to underfoot conditions, customers are asked to bring their wellies!

Christmas trees grown by Martin and Madeleine Kelleher and their family have graced the living rooms all over the country up to now.

The average Christmas tree is about 7 foot tall and will be for sale for about €55.

The Nordman Fir and Noble Fir trees are the most popular varieties followed by Fraser Fir.

Madeleine told the Leader: "People tend to be going for taller trees so many homes would be looking for 12 foot trees now."

Water stands and screw-in stands as well as Christmas wreaths and foliage are also available at the farm.

The Kellehers, who have 50 acres of trees, have been in the growing business for more than 40 years. The tradition was first started by Martin's grandfather.

This year the farm will also have a small petting zoo where children can get up close and personal with animals such as deer, goats, sheep and horses.

The Kellehers operate a sustainable production system and said it takes approximately 11 years to produce an eight-foot Christmas tree from the seedling stage.

Each tree that is harvested is replaced by another in January to sustain production.

See www.kildarechristmastrees.ie