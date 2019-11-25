The Monasterevin Christmas Market is back

Monasterevin Youth Action and The People's Market have teamed up once again to bring to town a Christmas Market to remember focusing on local traders, local produce and local talent at Monasterevin Community Centre on December 15 from 11am to 5pm.

According to organisers there will be an astonishing array of stalls that is guaranteed to suit all tastes and pockets.

Special performances from the Morrissey School of Dance and Monasterevin Gospel Choir will also take place throughout the day.

Santa Clause will also make an appearance with presents to speak with all the girls and boys.

All welcome.