Co Kildare quarry to feature on RTE investigative programme

A Co Kildare quarry is to feature in an RTÉ Investigates programme tomorrow evening.

A special report entitled Between a Rock and a Hard Place will examine how some quarry operators are allegedly circumventing regulations which the programme claims are not fit for purpose.

A RTÉ spokeswoman confirmed one of the quarries featured is in Co Kildare.

The 60-minute programme will be screened at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.