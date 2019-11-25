Four men arrested in Athy after family dispute with a machete

Gardai arrested four men in Athy after a family dispute in which one man was seriously injured with a machete on November 23, at 2.10pm

Gardai were called to the Ardrew area of Athy to the scene of a serious assault.

Two gardai attended the incident and there was an ambulance at the scene on their arrival.

Gardai discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a ramming incident. Both vehicles had been damaged and a male was being treated at the scene.

The man who is in his early 50's was taken to Beaumont hospital after he sustained an serious head injury following an alleged machete attack. Three of the men remain in custody.