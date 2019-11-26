Traffic update: usual delays building on N7 and M4, and at Newlands Cross

AA Roadwatch remind drivers that it’s quite a wet morning on the roads this morning; it will take you longer to stop on wet roads, so reduce speed and leave extra space to brake!

Eastbound on the M4 is slow from well before J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge.

There are northbound delays on the N7 from J8 Johnstown to J4 Rathcoole and again passing Newlands Cross.

Reminder that overnight works will be in place in Sallins on the Naas/Clane Rd (R407) until Thursday 5 Dec, from 7pm each night to 6am the following morning.