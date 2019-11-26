Weather forecast: rain today, and frosty weather due later this week

Today, rain expected in all parts of Leinster during the morning, heavy at times.

In the afternoon, it will become drier and brighter but showers will follow towards evening.

In south Leinster, the showers will be heavy. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. A windy day with fresh to strong easterly winds turning southerly.

Tonight, showers will continue for much of tonight. The showers will become lighter later in the night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees. Winds will ease further and become mainly light east to northeast.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, showers will continue as well on Wednesday, mainly affecting the east. There will be sunny spells as well. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees. Winds will be northerly light or moderate.

Wednesday night: Cloudy and mainly dry for much of the country. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in light breezes.

Some sunshine breaking through on Thursday; Turning cold on Thursday night, between -3 and 0 degrees leading to frosty conditions. It will be less cold in the south with temperatures generally above freezing.

Dry and bright on Friday with some sunshine and frosty again on Friday night.

But hey-ho, the weekend looks set to be dry and sunny for much of the country.

Some rain will affect southern counties through Saturday though. Cold and crisp with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Cold and frosty nights with temperatures near or below zero countrywide.