Rathangan resident wins big on Winning Streak on behalf of mum

A Rathangan resident scooped €30,000 on RTE's Winning Streak gameshow on Saturday night.

Lucky Sandra Walsh was playing for her mother, Mary O’Neill who lives in Portarlington.

Several family members were also in the audience.

Sandra said on the programme that her mother would like to buy a 'new stove' with the money.

It's the second time in two weeks that a contestant with Kildare links appeared on the programme.

Ann Skeffington, who is originally from Athy but living in Tipperary, pocketed €40,000.

Ann is married to Jim for the past 47 years and the couple have three children (Padraig, Sean and Siobhan) and they are proud grandparents to 10 grandchildren.

Ann's four siblings (Thomas, Anthony, Martin and Mary) still live in Athy.

Herself and Jim moved to Cork for a period (with Jim’s job in the Ordanance Survey) and then he was sent to work in Tipperary, where the family settled in Cashel.