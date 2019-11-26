Youth body seeks places on Kildare strategic policy committees

Kildare County Council is to consider a request from a major county youth body to have places on its Strategic Policy Committees (SPC).

At the Council’s monthly meeting on November 25, a deputation from Kildare Comhairle na Nog, asked that its members be able to sit on SPC’s.

The council regularly receives deputations from groups of young people or their representatives and praises their contribution to society, but in this case the council is being asked to put their money where their mouth is.

It remains to be seen if they will do so.

Evan Pereira, Athy, Chloe Geoghegan, Newbridge, and Yvonne Farrell, from Kilcock, representing Clane all spoke to councillors.

Yvonne said they had seen an increase in teen suffering on mental health and they were using “peer education” to teach others about it. But they advised that everyone should have one good adult to talk to about mental health.

Around 150 people attended their agm last month and they noted that on a European scale, there was a higher use of cocaine and cannabis in Ireland than many other countries and people were drinking alcohol from thirteen. “There are challenges in front of us,” said Yvonne.

SEE ALSO: Cannabis herb factory goes up in smoke

Evan Pereira, a 5th year student from Athy, asked councillors that two members of Comhairle na Nog be nominated to each of the Council’s SPC on the basis that in Kildare people aged up to 24 years of age, represented 37% of the population. “Young people are leading many movements, including that for climate change. We should have a say in how our country is run,” he said.

Mayor, Suzanne Doyle, said there was some merit in the proposal. Cllr Doyle said they would have to look at their different pillars, which have to be represented. “It could be by invitation, if necessary,” she said.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly, whose first motion on being elected to the Council, was to invite Comhairle na Nog, to speak to the council, said he was proud of their input. “They have the expertise, ability and interest to play a much greater role in proceedings,” he said.

SEE ALSO: more Kildare stories

Cllr Mark Wall congratulated Cllr Farrelly on his motion and said the group has a very important role to play. “When Evan speaks everyone listens to him. He is active in politics,” he said.

Cllr Edie Sammon urged the group to carry on their good work and Cllr Ide Cussen said they should check out the Safer Celbridge programme.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said that she was “amazed watching adults we haven’t put you off (getting involved)”

Cllr Patrica Ryan pledged support.

Cllr Vanessa Liston asked about a legislative block to the deputation proposal.

Mayor Doyle said there was a formula for SPC memberships and certain pillars and sections of the community had, legally, to be represented.