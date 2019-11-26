Kildare to host two Football and Hurling Double-Headers as League Fixtures are revealed
St.Conleths Park will play host to two double-headers involving the Kildare Footballers and Hurlers in the upcoming Allianz National League.
The fixtures which were released today show an opening round of action on the 26th of January as the footballers entertain Fermanagh with the hurlers clash against London preceding it.
A few weeks later on the 23rd of February both sides will entertain Roscommon at the same venue.
The footballers under the new management of Jack O'Connor will have a four and three home and away game split with the last two games crucially in Newbridge with Cavan and Westmeath coming to town on successive weekends.
After a disappointing campaign last term the Hurlers will hope to have more luck in Division 2B and their chances of getting promoted will rely on home games with London and Roscommon while they go on the road to Derry, Down and Warwickshire.
Allianz Football League Division 2
Round 1
Kildare v Fermanagh
Sunday 26th January, 2.30pm
Venue: St. Conleth's Park
*Double-header with Kildare Hurlers
Round 2
Kildare v Clare
Sunday 2nd February, 2pm
Venue: Cusack Park
Round 3
Kildare v Armagh
Saturday 8th February, 7pm
Venue: Athletic Grounds
Round 4
Kildare v Roscommon
Sunday 23rd February, 2.30pm
Venue: St. Conleth's Park
*Double-header with Kildare Hurlers
Round 5
Kildare v Laois
Saturday 29th February, 7pm
Venue: MW Hire O'Moore Park
Round 6
Kildare v Cavan
Sunday 15th March, 2pm
Venue: St. Conleth's Park
Round 7
Kildare v Westmeath
Sunday 22nd March, 2pm
Venue: St. Conleth's Park
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Round 1
Kildare v London
Sunday 26th January, 12.30pm
Venue: St. Conleth's Park
*Double-header with Kildare Footballers
Round 2
Kildare v Warwickshire
Saturday 1st February, 2pm
Venue: Páirc na hÉireann
Round 3
Kildare v Derry
Sunday 16th February, 2pm
Venue: Derry GAA Centre, Owenbeg
Round 4
Kildare v Roscommon
Sunday 23rd February, 12.30pm
Venue: St. Conleth's Park
*Double-header with Kildare Footballers
Round 5
Kildare v Down
Sunday 1st March, 2pm
Venue: McKenna Park, Ballycran
