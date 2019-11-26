Kildare to host two Football and Hurling Double-Headers as League Fixtures are revealed

St.Conleths Park will play host to two double-headers involving the Kildare Footballers and Hurlers in the upcoming Allianz National League.

The fixtures which were released today show an opening round of action on the 26th of January as the footballers entertain Fermanagh with the hurlers clash against London preceding it.

A few weeks later on the 23rd of February both sides will entertain Roscommon at the same venue.

The footballers under the new management of Jack O'Connor will have a four and three home and away game split with the last two games crucially in Newbridge with Cavan and Westmeath coming to town on successive weekends.

After a disappointing campaign last term the Hurlers will hope to have more luck in Division 2B and their chances of getting promoted will rely on home games with London and Roscommon while they go on the road to Derry, Down and Warwickshire.

Allianz Football League Division 2

Round 1

Kildare v Fermanagh

Sunday 26th January, 2.30pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park

*Double-header with Kildare Hurlers

Round 2

Kildare v Clare

Sunday 2nd February, 2pm

Venue: Cusack Park

Round 3

Kildare v Armagh

Saturday 8th February, 7pm

Venue: Athletic Grounds

Round 4

Kildare v Roscommon

Sunday 23rd February, 2.30pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park

*Double-header with Kildare Hurlers

Round 5

Kildare v Laois

Saturday 29th February, 7pm

Venue: MW Hire O'Moore Park

Round 6

Kildare v Cavan

Sunday 15th March, 2pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park

Round 7

Kildare v Westmeath

Sunday 22nd March, 2pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Round 1

Kildare v London

Sunday 26th January, 12.30pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park

*Double-header with Kildare Footballers

Round 2

Kildare v Warwickshire

Saturday 1st February, 2pm

Venue: Páirc na hÉireann

Round 3

Kildare v Derry

Sunday 16th February, 2pm

Venue: Derry GAA Centre, Owenbeg

Round 4

Kildare v Roscommon

Sunday 23rd February, 12.30pm

Venue: St. Conleth's Park

*Double-header with Kildare Footballers

Round 5

Kildare v Down

Sunday 1st March, 2pm

Venue: McKenna Park, Ballycran