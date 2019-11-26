Locals call for speed ramps near primary school to prevent fatal collision

Locals in Kilshanroe have called for urgent speed ramps to slow down traffic outside the local primary school - Scoil San Treasa.

Naas Roads Policing Unit said 'numerous motorists' were detected speeding last weekend on the R402 which passes through the village.

Fines and penalty points were issued to the drivers.

Worrying, it also emerged that a motorist was detected nearby travelling at nearly twice the speed limit - 148km/hr in a 80km/hr zone.

Gardaí said the driver will be charged with dangerous driving in court due to the excessive level of speed.

However locals have warned that speeding vehicles are a persistent problem in the area, especially around the primary school, and have demanded urgent reduction measures such as speed ramps.



One local resident said: "There is plenty of signage and flashing 30km/hr signs during school time but these don’t slow down the traffic.

"A physical barrier being a ramp impeding traffic speeding is the only answer which will save lives.

"Scoil San Treasa Kilshanroe is in the center of two acute bends in this R402 road which makes it a dangerous black spot for accidents.

"Kildare County Council and our local representatives need to carry out whatever feasibility study needed and install speed ramps in Kilshanroe before there is a serious road traffic collision causing a fatality.

"There is no reason to not locate speed ramps on the R402 as they are already in place in adjacent villages of Johnstownbridge and Derrinturn within five minutes of this location."