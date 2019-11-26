LATEST: Man armed with handgun demands money in house near Kilcock

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary near Kilcock.

At approximately 11am yesterday, a lone male armed with a handgun entered a house at Kilmore, Kilcock.

He confronted two people who were in the house and demanded money from them.

One of the occupants managed to flee the house to alert Gardaí and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The culprit was wearing a balaclava, was of stocky build and approximately 5’9 or 5’10 in height.

He had a local accent and was wearing jeans, work boots and a dark navy coloured jacket.

Anybody who was in this area yesterday morning and who noticed any suspicious person/vehicle or unusual activity is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Dunboyne on 01-8252211 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.