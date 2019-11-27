 Gardaí issue traffic alert re farmers' tractor protest in Dublin today, 27 November, 2019.



An Garda Síochána advise the public that a tractor protest undertaken by rural farmers in Dublin last night will continue to impact inner city traffic today in Dublin.

It is expected that Stephens Green North will remain closed with tractors blocking from Hume Street to the top of Kildare Street.

Last night, Gardaí warned that the following roads were closed and will remain closed until further notice: Kevin Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Merrion Square South, Dawson Street, Merrion Row. Diversions are in place to facilitate the flow of traffic for motorists.

The farmers began their protest at Merrion Square, and made their way to Kildare Street, demanding a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, TD.

Rural farmers launched the tractor protest yesterday to highlight the falling incomes of the farming community, especially those in the beef and meat sector.

With Brexit looming, many fear the complete economic collapse of the farming industry, and the impact thereof on rural Ireland.

The protesters further threatened to undertake more protests on major motorways, including the M50 today.

See AA Roadwatch for updates; also, updates will be issued via @gardatraffic twitter account.