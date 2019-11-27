Traffic update: traffic slow on approach from J4 Newcastle

A breakdown has been cleared from the N4 inbound just before the M50.

Traffic is still slow on approach from J4 Newcastle.

The busiest stretch of the M50 is southbound between J5 Finglas and J10 Ballymount.

Reminder, the ongoing protest in Dublin city centre may impact traffic.https://www.kildarenow.com/news/home/497088/gardai-issue-traffic-alert-re-farmers-tractor-protest-in-dublin-today-27-november-2019.html

Roadworks: overnight works will be in place in Sallins on the Naas/Clane Rd (R407) from until Thurs 5th Dec, from 7pm each night to 6am the following morning.

Lane closures will be in place for works on the M9 northbound at J1 M7 between 10am and 5am each day until Wednesday evening (27 November, today). The lanes will only reopen to facilitate morning rush hour traffic, with closures in place on midweek days