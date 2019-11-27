Johnstown Estate in Enfield reveals New Year's Eve package for guests

The Johnstown Estate hotel and spa is welcoming bookings for New Year’s Eve at its Fire & Salt contemporary fine dining restaurant.

This evening features a delicious five-course dinner created by Head Chef Declan Cronin and a toast to the New Year with a chilled glass of bubbly.

And after the clock strikes midnight, there will be live music throughout the evening.

Start the New Year in style and stay in one of the luxurious rooms with the New Year’s Eve Overnight package.

The New Year's Eve Overnight Package includes one or two night’s deluxe accommodation, a delicious five-course fine dining experience at ‘Fire & Salt’ and live entertainment and a glass of bubbly to add that special sparkle to the night.

Also included is a full Irish breakfast with a wide range of hot and cold choices.

Complimentary access to the leisure club is also on the list.

All guests will avail of complimentary Wi-Fi and car parking.

The hotel said: "Please book early to avoid disappointment as places are limited."

A New Year’s Eve Dinner Experience only is available from €65 per person.

To book a Dinner Experience only, please contact 046 954 0000 or email: fireandsalt@thejohnstownestate.com.