Two Kildare companies to appear at Gifted in the RDS

Two Kildare contributors will appear at Gifted – The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair in the RDS, from December 4-8.

Gifted will feature over 500 stands packed with original gifts from all over the country, and Prosperous woman Emma-Jane Leeson of Johnny Magory fame will be with them.

The children’s author, who brought her uniquely Irish fictional characters Stateside, is hoping to see the Johnny Magory character make the transition to TV after leaving her full-time job in April. Her latest offering, Johnny Magory and the Forest Fleadh Cheoil, is illustrated by Don Conroy, known to a generation of adults as RTÉ Television’s children’s artist.

The book seeks to educate children about Irish wildlife and musical heritage in a fun way, and, like all Emma-Jane’s books, is set in Ireland and partnered with Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

And family-run LizzieB will also be at Gifted with their natural, handmade, skincare products.

Based in Nurney the business is a sister company to the successful Derrynine Candles. All the products are paraben, chemical, pesticide and herbicide free and do not use artificial colours or fragrances. All ingredients are sourced from reputable suppliers who do not support animal testing.

Gifted celebrates the best in contemporary Irish design and artisan food. And for those in search of a green Christmas, this year sees Gifted devote two special areas to environmentally friendly products.

Traditionally heralding the start of the festive season in Dublin, Gifted also hosts the Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers.

There will be 10% off everything at Gifted on the opening day, Wednesday, December 4. It runs until December 8 from 10am each day.