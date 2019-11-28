Co Kildare Obituaries for Thursday, 28 November, 2019

Mary Nolan (née Kelly) – Inchaquire, Crookstown

November 27 2019, Formerly of Fryanstown, Dunlavin and Ryansfield, Newbridge. Sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters Theresa, Mick, Liam, Rosie, Pauline, Cathy, Tony, Olivia and Eugene, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Michael Booth – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

November 26 2019, Formerly of Piercetown. Husband of the late Patricia. Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Bob, Liam, Frank, Mary, Eillen, Alacoque, Pat, John, Bernadette and Jacqueline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Kathleen (Kitty) Gallagher (née Fingleton) – Cloverlodge Nursing Home and Belview, Athy

November 27 2019, Cloverlodge Nursing Home and late of Belview, Athy. Died peacefully surrounded by her family at Cloverlodge Nursing Home. Kitty will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Thursday, 28th November, from 6pm to the conclusion of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal by Thompson Funeral Directors at 10.45am on Friday morning to St. Michael’s Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Michael’s New Cemetery.

Áine Gibbons – Villa Court, Prosperous

November 26 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends. Beloved daughter of the late Frieda. Deeply regretted by her loving father Derek, brother Eoghan, sister-in-law Shenna, nephews Wolfe and Hunter, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends, especially all her keyworkers and friends in I.C.E., Genil, Maynooth. Reposing at her residence on Thursday and Friday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers on Friday evening at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Killybegs Cemetery.

Catherine (June) Maginn – Monkstown, Dublin / Leopardstown, Dublin / Maynooth

November 18 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C, Maynooth, Catherine (June), beloved sister of the late Mary (Mo) and Margot Bouwmeester. Sadly missed by her loving nephews Richard, Paul and David and their partners, Conor, Alison and Julia, grandnephews, relatives and friends. June’s Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will take place in the T.L.C, Maynooth (for directions click on link) on Tuesday (10th December) at 10.30 am followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

Valerie Mullen – Hollywood Park, Naas

November 26 2019, Mother of the late Trevor. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Jennifer and Ruth, sons Jonathan, son-in-law Con, daughter-in-law Bertille, grandchildren Lauren, Rachel, Neil and Emma, sister Pam and her sons Mark and Lars, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 4 pm on Thursday until 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. David's Church, Main Street, Naas for service at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Maudlins Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "Bowel cancer awareness, Irish Cancer Society ". Donations box in church.