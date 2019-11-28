150 homes in Maynooth housing scheme sold to institutional investor

A total of 150 homes in Maynooth have been sold to a so-called 'cuckoo fund'.

Developer Cairn Homes said the private rental units in Mariavilla, Maynooth were purchased by institutional investor Urbeo for €53.3m.

The homes are made up of apartments, duplexes and houses, and are being delivered on a phased basis from next month.

Cuckoo funds are so-called as they are seen as elbowing in and pushing first-time buyers out of the market.

Urbeo said it was committed to delivering quality rental housing projects in well-serviced locations with good connectivity to employment centres.

The firm said it planned further acquisitions with other developers.

Cairn said it partnered with public and private stakeholders to facilitate the delivery of competitively priced and affordable new homes with associated critical infrastructure.

Cairn's Mariavilla project also 230 homes at Lyreen Valley, where the first phase of 80 homes are sold out to individual homeowners and the next phase will be launched in Spring next year.