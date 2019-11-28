King's GALA in south Kildare wins national small convenience store award

At the Shelf Life C Stores Awards, King’s Gala Maganey took first place for the National Small Convenience store thanks to the hard work, dedication and vision lead by Siobhan Whitty, Manager and her great Team at The Three Counties, Maganey, Co Kildare location.

As the face of rural Ireland is ever changing in these times, this Store has opened up a service to the local community and it’s hinterland that ticks all the right boxes.

It’s state of the art Circle K Forecourt, with delightful Deli and beautiful seating area overlooking the scenic beauty of the

surrounding farming area. We have our very own In Store Baker, Ms. Christina Keating of King’s Country Kitchen providing fresh produce on a daily basis that provides the locals with a full range of treats.



As the local post office, local pubs and other amenities are all closing down around us here in Maganey, the new Store and Forecourt has brought the Community back to life and providing essential services 24/7 to the locals and of course always welcoming the passer–by!

King’s Gala Maganey is one of 6 stores owned by Mr. Brian King who has great vision for all of his shops and forecourts.

“It is all about the customer, community and their needs," commented Brian.

"We are delighted with Siobhan and her crew in Maganey, this Award means so much to each and every one of us, this Awards is no-ones, but everyone's!”



