BREAKING: Council blocks major extension by Kildare Village shopping complex

Kildare Village has been refused planning permission by Kildare Co Council for a new development on 2.47 hectares nearby.

The proposed extension was earmarked for the north of St Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground.

The proposed development consisted of an additional unit (Unit 104) and involved an overall increase of 638 square metres in gross floor area.

In their report, the Council's planners said the proposed development would be "contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Last year, Kildare Village was granted planning permission for a €50m extension for 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 new car parking spaces as well as new ATM facilities.

This brought the number of outlets in the designer village to 120.

The expansion added 6,200 square metres to the overall site.

A few months ago, the Council also granted permission for 375 more car parking spaces.