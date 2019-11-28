Kildare people wanted for new TV series reuniting first loves

A new TV series is hoping to reunite people with their first loves, and producers are looking for Kildare people to sign up.

First Love is a new show coming to Virgin Media and BBC in 2020 that helps people reconnect with their first love and take a trip down memory lane.

Whether it was a schoolyard crush, your first boyfriend/girlfriend or the one that got away, the show can help find and reunite you with your first love.

If you are aged between 20 to 35, then get in touch on firstlove@motive.ie or call 01-561 5833 or go to www.motive.ie/firstlove.