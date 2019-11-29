The Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club to host public meeting

The Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club will host a public meeting in Monasterevin Community Centre on Monday, December 9 at 8.30pm.

They are seeking new and current members interested in kayaking in the town to please attend.

The attendance will show the amount of local interest in developing the club for our community. This will enable the club to access much-needed public funding to buy equipment and get local people out on the water.

Monasterevin Blueway Kayaking Club would also like to express a sincere ‘thank you’ to all the local businesses for their recent generosity in sponsoring our club.