Co Kildare Obituaries for Friday, 29 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Shore

Coon East, Coon, Kilkenny / Naas, Kildare



Retired Dublin Fire Brigade. Suddenly at his home in Kilkenny. Predeceased by his parents, John and Mary, his brothers, Robert and Christopher, his sisters, Elizabeth (Browne) and Mary (Doherty). Always loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters, Lena (Brophy) and Katie (Brennan), his brother-in-law, Robbie Doherty, his nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 6 p.m. on Saturday evening with rosary at 9 p.m. Saturday night. Funeral prayers on Sunday morning at 9:45 a.m. followed by removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coon, to arrive for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Dunne

Kildare



29th November in the wonderful care of St. Brigid's Hospice.

Deeply regretted by his wife Margaret, sons Nigel, Roger, Colin, daughters-in-law Isobel, Ruth, Ann, grandchildren Jeffrey, Andrew, Niall, Nicole, Mark, Nicholas.

Funeral service in St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare on Monday, 2nd December, at 11:30 am followed by burial in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

No flowers at Kenneth's request, donations in lieu to The friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh, Co. Kildare.

The death has occurred of Joseph Patrick McElroy

The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



McELROY Joseph Patrick (The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge and late of Ballyfair, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) - November 28th, 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital with his loving family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maggy, children Amy, Ben and Grace, sons-in-law Dermot and Matt, grandchildren Elsa, Alannah, Edith, Toby, Heidi and Mercer, brothers Seán and Gerard, sisters Ann and Vera, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Con.

Now at Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday, December 2nd from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town for 12 o'clock Service. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Parkinson's Association of Ireland - East Midlands Branch. (https://www.parkinsons.ie/donate) Donations box in the Cathedral.

House Private on Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Mary Bolger

1, Liffey Court, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Offaly



Mary Bolger, 1, Liffey Court, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, formerly Cannecourt & Tubber, Co. Offaly, at Naas General Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving son Cillene, brother and sisters, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home Ballymount (Eircode W91 RX37) from 2pm on Sunday (1st December) until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 7pm. Removal by Doyle's Funeral Directors on Monday morning at 10am to St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Michael Booth

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Piercetown.

Husband of the late Patricia.

Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Bob, Liam, Frank, Mary, Eillen, Alacoque, Pat, John, Bernadette and Jacqueline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for Funeral Service at 12.30pm.

The death has occurred of Teresa MONAGHAN (née Fields)

Foxrock, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare



MONAGHAN (née Fields) (Foxrock, Dublin 18, late of Kilcock, Co. Kildare) November 28, 2019 (peacefully) at home with her family at her side, Teresa, beloved wife of Tom, loving mother of Jim, Paul, Karen and Suzanne; Sadly missed by her husband, children, daughters-in-law Mandy and Mary, sons-in-law Paddy and Eddie, her 12 adored grandchildren, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing Saturday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm at the farm in Kilcock. Removal Sunday to St. Coca’s Church arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial in Kilcock Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.