Kildare County Councillor on the chase?

She may be one of the youngest candidates elected to Kildare County Council in May this year, but Cllr Evie Sammon (Naas Municipal District) will display true grit tonight when she joins fellow 'chasers' Tommy Archbold and Tom O'Rourke at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort.

Pat Murphy proprietor of Paddy's with Joe Brolly at last month's launch.

A fundraiser organised by Ballymore Eustace GFC, the event was launched last month at Paddy Murphy's by Joe Brolly.

Tom O'Rourke is a walking encyclopedia; a well known table quiz master, he spans a career in handball circa 50 years and has won everything from underage titles to world championship titles. Besides that, he has trained and managed underage and minor teams to success for his local club, along with being part of Jarlath Gilroy's intermediate Leinster championships in 2010-11.

Tommy Archbold is another with an impeccable pedigree in Gaelic football for his native club and county, with numerous titles and accolades to his credit (strong handball background too).

And then there's Evie squaring up beside the two men. A very different environment to council and area meetings but under the spotlight she will be!

Members of the audience will be selected from ticket entries and like the TV programme, they'll face questions with an options of answers. Unlike the TV quiz programme, they will had the option to ask the audience or to phone a friend.

Starting at 8pm tonight; it's €20 pp, or €50 for a family of two adults and three children. Tickets will be available at the door.

Doors open at 7pm; there will be information stands from several of the fundraisers backers including Dooley Insurances, EBS, Rushe's SuperValu Naas and Eamon Deering Transport. This event is managed by Pallas Marketing.

Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort, tonight - go on, pitch your knowledge against a Ballymore Chaser......