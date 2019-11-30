Christmas Fair in aid of the KWWSPCA at the Keadeen Hotel

Tomorrow, Sunday, December 1, the KWWSPCA will be hosting a Christmas Fair in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

There will be stalls selling Christmas presents, decorations, animal cards and calendars, plus presents for your pets.

From 12-5pm, there will also be face painting for the children as well as a chance to win a beautiful real Christmas tree in a raffle!

Choose your own Christmas tree on this weekend, Saturday 30 and Sunday 1 December, and on the two following weekends.

Where? You can have a great family day out and choose your own Christmas tree at Moone Christmas Tree Farm in Moone, from 10am-4pm each day.

Head down or up the Old Carlow Road to Moone and Timolin and you will see the signs.

Phone 087 680 3295 for more information. Proceeds from tree sales will be divided between the KWWSPCA and My Lovely Horse Rescue.