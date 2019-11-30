Minor LGFA finals hosted today

Donal Fitzpatrick, Kildare LGFA advises of some changes in the time table for today's fixtures, see below.

At Rathcoffey GAA:

11 am Div 4 Rathcoffey v Roundtowers. (changed)

11.45am Div 3 Clane v Suncroft (same)

1.30pm Div 2 Sarsfield v Eilístown. (same)



New Times for Gleneaston, Leixlip

11am Div 5 Ballymore v Milltown

11.30am Div 6 Maynooth 2 v Leixlip 2

2pm Div 1 Kilcullen v Leixlip

All support appreciated, and best wishes to all our young LGFA players. Feature photo shows left to right:

Round Towers Aibhe Darling; Rathcoffey Rebecca Travers; Leixlip Deirdre Doyle; Ballymore Laura Gallagher; Milltown Lauren Murtagh; Leixlip (2) Rachel Ibriham; Kilcullen Molly Aspell; Suncroft Aislinn Dooley and Clane Joanne Deay.

