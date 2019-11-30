Minor LGFA finals hosted today

Note change in time.

Minor LGFA

|Minor team captains in attendance at last weekend's photo shoot

Donal Fitzpatrick, Kildare LGFA advises of some changes in the time table for today's fixtures, see below. 

At Rathcoffey GAA:

11 am  Div 4 Rathcoffey v Roundtowers. (changed) 
11.45am  Div 3 Clane v Suncroft (same) 
1.30pm    Div 2 Sarsfield v Eilístown. (same) 


New Times for Gleneaston, Leixlip 

11am  Div 5 Ballymore v Milltown 
11.30am  Div 6 Maynooth 2  v Leixlip 2
2pm    Div 1 Kilcullen v Leixlip 

All support appreciated, and best wishes to all our young LGFA players. Feature photo shows left to right: 
Round Towers Aibhe Darling; Rathcoffey Rebecca Travers;  Leixlip Deirdre Doyle; Ballymore Laura Gallagher; Milltown Lauren Murtagh;  Leixlip (2) Rachel Ibriham; Kilcullen Molly Aspell;  Suncroft Aislinn Dooley and Clane Joanne Deay.
 