Minor LGFA finals hosted today
Note change in time.
|Minor team captains in attendance at last weekend's photo shoot
Donal Fitzpatrick, Kildare LGFA advises of some changes in the time table for today's fixtures, see below.
At Rathcoffey GAA:
11 am Div 4 Rathcoffey v Roundtowers. (changed)
11.45am Div 3 Clane v Suncroft (same)
1.30pm Div 2 Sarsfield v Eilístown. (same)
New Times for Gleneaston, Leixlip
11am Div 5 Ballymore v Milltown
11.30am Div 6 Maynooth 2 v Leixlip 2
2pm Div 1 Kilcullen v Leixlip
All support appreciated, and best wishes to all our young LGFA players. Feature photo shows left to right:
Round Towers Aibhe Darling; Rathcoffey Rebecca Travers; Leixlip Deirdre Doyle; Ballymore Laura Gallagher; Milltown Lauren Murtagh; Leixlip (2) Rachel Ibriham; Kilcullen Molly Aspell; Suncroft Aislinn Dooley and Clane Joanne Deay.
