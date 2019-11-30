Drier weather ahead, but temperatures to drop below 0 at night

It will start out mainly cloudy today with patchy rain in the far south of Leinster.

However, skies are going to gradually clear from the north during the day with some sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in moderate, locally fresh easterly winds. Whilst Met Eireann forecast drier weather over the next few days, temperatures are going to dip at night time to below 0, so be prepared!

Dry tonight with skies clearing and a widespread frost forming inland but it will hold frost-free in coastal margins owing to the onshore northeast breeze. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +4 degrees.

Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just the slim chance of a passing light shower on the east coast. A chilly day with early frost inland and maximum afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees. Winds will be mostly light, northerly in direction.

Sunday night: It'll be cold and clear on Sunday night with sub-zero temperatures, with values as low as - 3 degrees in some areas. A sharp frost with some ice on untreated roads and also a few fog patches. Winds will remain light northerly.

Monday: A cold start on Monday with a widespread frost. It will be a mostly dry day with spells of sunshine and just the slight chance of an isolated shower in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light, variable winds but a freshening southerly breeze will develop along the Atlantic seaboard later. Largely dry overnight with a widespread frost but a little less cold in southern and western coastal areas owing to a freshening southerly breeze.

Tuesday: Mostly dry on Tuesday with spells of sunshine. However, it will be cloudier along southern and western coasts with the odd patch of light rain or drizzle possible. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate southerly breezes. Dry in most areas overnight but the odd light shower will occur. A patchy frost forming where skies remain clear.

Wednesday: Thickening cloud will bring a few patches of rain into Connacht and west Ulster but it will be dry elsewhere with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light breezes. Mostly dry overnight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A frosty night for many.

Thursday: Rather cloudy in the west and northwest with a few patches of drizzle possible. Dry elsewhere with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Maximum temperatures ranging from 6 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. Milder overnight with the chance of rain later.