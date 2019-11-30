Enable Ireland Kildare to go purple on December 3

Tuesday, December 3, is UN International Day of People with Disabilities and for the second year running, disability activist Gary Kearney and the Disability Federation of Ireland are planning to flood landmark buildings in purple lights to salute Irish people who live with a disability.

Enable Ireland Kildare is joining the #PurpleLights campaign and its Children’s Service Centre in Jigginstown, Naas will light up purple on December 3.

A total of 643,131 of people in Ireland live with a disability, that’s over 13% of the population.

“International Day of People with Disabilities is an opportunity to promote awareness and understanding of the abilities of people living with disabilities and of the various barriers faced by them, while also celebrating the achievements, contributions and courage of each individual. We are delighted to join with people with disabilities around the world to put a spotlight on disability on December 3,” commented Sile Tyrrell, Children’s ServicesNManager, Enable Ireland Kildare.



The UN International Day of People with Disabilities is an annual event hosted on December 3. The observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.



This year, the theme of the Day is ‘The future is accessible’. On this day, Enable Ireland is joining with the UN and others to call on people to work together towards a future which is accessible to everyone, where people are not excluded because of their disability.



Member of the public can show their support for International Day of People with Disabilities by following the #PurpleLights and #IDPWD campaign online.



Enable Ireland, in partnership with the HSE, Muiriosa Foundation , KARE, and St John of God Kildare Services, provide supports to over 1,000 children and young people with complex needs aged 0 – 18 years, living in Kildare and West Wicklow. Nationally, Enable Ireland, provide services to 8,500 children and adults with disabilities in 15 counties.