The 'Big Switch On' today in Blessington!

A busy weekend for Blessington with lots of festive events ongoing.

This morning will see a festive fair at St Kevin's Hall, commencing at 1pm up to 3.45pm. Lots of local crafts, giftware, confectionery and treats.

Carmel Cashin, Chair Blessington Forum will be there taking in the Shoe Box donations; please, if you'd like to make up gift boxes for children, male or female adults, please do! You wrap the box in Christmas paper but do not seal it; mark the box as to content, i.e. boy/girl/age or adult male or female.

Then festivities move over to the Square, Blessington where the lights will be officially turned on at 4.30pm.

"The Big Switch On will be followed by lots of entertainment" said Carmel "We'll have a presentation by Reservoir Cogs, with hot chocolate served and then more music from the Rockabilly Rebels and Sinead O'Brien.

"Of course, Santa is joining us and the craft and food fair is ongoing also at the Square. We know it will be cold so the hot chocolates will help and Macari are offering discounts for the day. There will also be a shoebox collection point there, if you can't make the morning drop off".

Tomorrow evening, Sunday will see a variety concert hosted in the Church of Our Lady, Blessington, commencing 8pm.

Rachel Coyne from Donard as she performed on the Late Late Show

The concert features the Roscommon Solstice Choir, and the renowned Lorraine Willoughby along with Donard's Rachel Coyne who recently appeared on the Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy bowled over her beautiful voice.

Tickets are €10pp; available at the Parish Office, Hennessy's and the Office Shop, Blessington. Contact 087 293 4906 also for tickets. NB organisers advise: "Bring a cushion!"